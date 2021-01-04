ForTube (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.45 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home.

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.