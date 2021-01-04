Frontier (FRONT) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Frontier has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $9.08 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

