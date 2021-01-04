FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.61. 35,854,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 27,294,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

