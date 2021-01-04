Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 6.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 166,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 140,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. BidaskClub raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $341.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

