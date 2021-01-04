Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $302.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.72 million and the highest is $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $288.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after buying an additional 161,681 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.