Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.74

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 34172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.