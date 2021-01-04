Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $13.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.54 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $51.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.45 million to $53.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.97 million to $53.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,361. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

