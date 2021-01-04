GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,387.46 ($18.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company has a market capitalization of £69.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,382.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,482.07.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders acquired 3,240,767 shares of company stock worth $4,375,037,655 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

