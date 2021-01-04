Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.75

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 300264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

