GoldFund (GFUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $142,720.26

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $142,720.26 and approximately $137.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005278 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004876 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

