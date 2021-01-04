Gossip Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,064.82 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $32,064.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015452 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001019 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00034199 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.