Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue Sells 100,000 Shares

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Director John Lagourgue sold 100,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$184,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,703.37.

John Lagourgue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Lagourgue purchased 20,000 shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

Shares of CVE:BUS opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

