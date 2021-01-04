Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.40

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 592077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.