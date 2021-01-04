Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 54,045 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 572.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in IAA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 175.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA opened at $64.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

