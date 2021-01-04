Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

