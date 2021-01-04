Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

FAF opened at $51.63 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

