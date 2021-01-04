Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 572.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 86.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 62.8% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAA by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,996,000 after buying an additional 129,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after buying an additional 668,950 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

