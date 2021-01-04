Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.34 Million Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,696 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Spark Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 24,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SPKE opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Spark Energy Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

