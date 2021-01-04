Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.54 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Exelixis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 687,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 247,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,801. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

