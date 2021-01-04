Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Proto Labs stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

