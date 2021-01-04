Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,627 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Melius raised Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

