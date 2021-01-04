Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 63,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

