Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.50

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.18 ($0.49), with a volume of 3345493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.90 ($0.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.30.

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

