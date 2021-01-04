Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.