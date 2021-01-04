GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.18

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 7168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

