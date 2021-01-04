Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.67. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 137,545 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Lichter acquired 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,918,988 shares of company stock worth $15,285,531. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

