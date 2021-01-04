Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.