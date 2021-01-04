Harvest Finance Price Reaches $96.63 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $96.63 or 0.00297599 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $39.72 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 425,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,012 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

