HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.07. 565,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 456,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

