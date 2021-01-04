Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.89

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

