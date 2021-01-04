HEIDI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 84.9% against the dollar. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $1,298.76 and approximately $46.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 220.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.