Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report sales of $143.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $180.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $604.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $151,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 14,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,041. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

