Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.86. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Get Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.