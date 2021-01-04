Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 223,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 126,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

