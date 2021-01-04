Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce sales of $518.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $410.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HTH. BidaskClub raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 254,218 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 963,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 272,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.