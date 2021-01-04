Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $123.65 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, LATOKEN and ABCC. Holo has a market cap of $123.65 million and $24.30 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Binance, WazirX, ABCC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

