Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 168,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 244.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Shares of HON traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.95. 2,326,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

