Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.01 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $137.01 million and $19.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.90 or 0.00040583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, DragonEX and Graviex. During the last week, Horizen has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00185077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,616,838 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, Bittrex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

