Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

