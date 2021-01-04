Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

