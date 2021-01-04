H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.30). H&R Block posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in H&R Block by 2,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,271,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

