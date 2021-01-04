Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $198.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.90 million and the highest is $201.70 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $795.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.31 million to $802.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $794.80 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,644. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,945,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 715,814 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

