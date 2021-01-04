Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.