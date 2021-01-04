Hydro (HYDRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,761.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $27,761.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BitMart, Bittrex and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00043065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00337661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitMart, Mercatox, BitForex, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDAX, DEx.top, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

