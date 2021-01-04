Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $240,830.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.06 million and $240,830.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

