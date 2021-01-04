Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

