IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.40. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,790,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

