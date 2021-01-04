Ian Simm Sells 15,000 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 15,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £105,150 ($137,379.15).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 712 ($9.30) on Monday. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.80). The company has a market cap of £928.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 655.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.