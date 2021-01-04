Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.90. 379,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 352,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $742.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

