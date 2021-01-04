Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $823,754.35 and $578.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00315082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00126075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00518593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

